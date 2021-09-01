Big Boy Chugging Toward Salina

An historic Union Pacific Railroad steam locomotive that made a tour across the country back in 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary is chugging its way on another run which is winding down.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy No. 4014 is traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails in 2019 was the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The Big Boy will travel through Kansas border-to-border, from Missouri to Colorado. The locomotive will depart Kansas City on Thursday, September 2nd. It is scheduled to be in downtown Abilene from 4:30 p.m.to 5 p.m. at 201 NW 2nd St., and in Salina at 6 p.m. at 400 N. 13th St., where it will be parked overnight. The public is invited to see this iconic train.

The Big Boy will depart 9:00 on Friday, September 3rd, headed to Denver.