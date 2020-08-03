Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

Big 12 ReleaseAugust 3, 2020

The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

The start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games.

The model also gives the Conference flexibility to move back the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12th or 19th.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.  “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward.  However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Footba...

The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a "9+1" sche...

