Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand of Bruce Weber

Big 12 ReleaseFebruary 24, 2020

The Big 12 Conference announces a public reprimand of Kansas State University men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber for comments regarding officiating following the conclusion of last Wednesday’s Kansas State at Texas Tech men’s basketball game. His comments are in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.

“There are proper channels within the Conference structure to handle officiating concerns,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Coach Weber’s public comments are contrary to the Conference’s Sportsmanship standards.”

