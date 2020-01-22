Big 12 Announces Basketball Suspensions

Big 12 ReleaseJanuary 22, 2020

The Big 12 Conference today announced the following suspensions for the players involved in the altercation near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kansas State at Kansas men’s basketball game:

Kansas
Silvio De Sousa – 12 games
David McCormack – 2 games

Kansas State
James Love – 8 games
Antonio Gordon – 3 games

Additionally, both programs were reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies as a result of players leaving the bench area during the incident.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.  “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Jayhawks Claim 292nd Dillons Sunflower Showdo...

January 21, 2020 11:09 pm

Moss Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

January 20, 2020 4:06 pm

K-State Upends 12/13 West Virginia To Earn Fi...

January 19, 2020 12:25 am

Second Half Surge Lifts Kansas past Texas, 66...

 12:20 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Big 12 Announces Basketball Suspens...

The Big 12 Conference today announced the following suspensions for the players involved in the alte...

January 22, 2020 Comments

Tuesday Notes From Saline County Co...

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Missing Tag From Salina Vehicle Tur...

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Hand Gun Stolen From Vehicle

Kansas News

January 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tuesday Notes From Saline...
January 22, 2020Comments
Missing Tag From Salina V...
January 22, 2020Comments
Hand Gun Stolen From Vehi...
January 22, 2020Comments
Triple Murder Suspect Ple...
January 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH