Bid Appétit is Sunday

The 21st Annual Bid Appétit Charity Auction is this weekend, on Sunday.

According to the Noon Network AMBUCS, the theme this year is “Pitch for a Purpose,” celebrating more than two decades of Inspiring Mobility and Independence in the Salina community. The annual fundraiser will be on Sunday, March 1, at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, featuring live and silent auctions, themed games, food and drinks, and a special appearance by an Amtryke recipient.

The online silent auction is open now, and closes March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The in-person Bid Appétit event begins at 5:00 p.m., with the live auction starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available for $50 each, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit onecau.se/bidappetit2026 or ask a Noon Network member.

Bid Appétit is Noon Network AMBUCS’ signature annual fundraiser, supporting individuals of all ages through programs that promote mobility and independence. The annual auction serves as the chapter’s sole fundraiser, which funds all medical equipment, Amtrykes, and scholarships distributed throughout the year.

Noon Network AMBUCS is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to Inspiring Mobility & Independence. They provide Amtryke adaptive tricycles and medical equipment, award scholarships to physical and occupational therapists and speech language pathologists, and perform a wide range of local community service projects, all while building a strong network with each other and the community.