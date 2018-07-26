Bicyclist Hurt in Chain Reaction

Salina Police have released more details surrounding an accident near downtown that injured a bicyclist.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Kody Peterson of Salina was taken to the hospital after a car hit him while he was riding eastbound in the 300 block of E Iron Tuesday night.

Police say just after 10pm, Peterson’s bike chain snapped, causing him to wreck on the street.

A 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by 22-year-old Koral Long of Salina then hit him from behind.

Peterson was transferred to a Wichita hospital with a possible injury to his pelvis.

No citations have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.