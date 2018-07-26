Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 63 °

Bicyclist Hurt in Chain Reaction

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2018

Salina Police have released more details surrounding an accident near downtown that injured a bicyclist.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Kody Peterson of Salina was taken to the hospital after a car hit him while he was riding eastbound in the 300 block of E Iron Tuesday night.

Police say just after 10pm, Peterson’s bike chain snapped, causing him to wreck on the street.

A 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by 22-year-old Koral Long of Salina then hit him from behind.

Peterson was transferred to a Wichita hospital with a possible injury to his pelvis.

No citations have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Bicyclist Hurt in Chain Reaction

Salina Police have released more details surrounding an accident near downtown that injured a bicycl...

July 26, 2018 Comments

Driver Who Fled Shooting Scene Foun...

Top News

July 26, 2018

Eighteenth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

July 26, 2018

Senate President Wagle Picks Kobach

Kansas News

July 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eighteenth Most Wanted Ar...
July 26, 2018Comments
Senate President Wagle Pi...
July 26, 2018Comments
Cool Cars Rolling Into Sa...
July 25, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Police Release Na...
July 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH