Beware of Utility Company Scam

The Kansas Corporation Commission is warning Kansans to beware of scammers trying to rip them off.

According to the agency, they have received a report that an individual claiming to be working with the KCC is calling utility customers and offering a 30% discount on their electric bills. Based on what has been reported, the caller asks about Medicare or Medicaid eligibility, then asks for a credit card so the refund can be applied.

This individual is not affiliated with the KCC and the agency urges consumers to use caution if they receive a call. Above all, if you receive a call like this, do not provide credit card information.