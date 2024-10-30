Beware of Utility Company Scam

By Todd Pittenger October 30, 2024

The Kansas Corporation Commission is warning Kansans to beware of scammers trying to rip them off.

According to the agency, they have received a report that an individual claiming to be working with the KCC is calling utility customers and offering a 30% discount on their electric bills. Based on what has been reported, the caller asks about Medicare or Medicaid eligibility, then asks for a credit card so the refund can be applied.

This individual is not affiliated with the KCC and the agency urges consumers to use caution if they receive a call. Above all, if you receive a call like this, do not provide credit card information.