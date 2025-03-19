Beware of IRS Scam

By Todd Pittenger March 19, 2025

Tax season is in full swing and the Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of scammers.

The latest scam involves a text claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service that advises the recipient they qualify for a $1,400 check as part of the Economic Impact Payment rebate. It also contains a link, but don’t click on it. The BBB says it leads to a fake but convincing IRS website designed to steal personal and financial information often used for identity theft or fraud.

Anyone eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check will receive it by mail.

The IRS will never ask for your personal information through text, email or phone call.