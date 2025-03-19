Beware of IRS Scam

Tax season is in full swing and the Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of scammers.

The latest scam involves a text claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service that advises the recipient they qualify for a $1,400 check as part of the Economic Impact Payment rebate. It also contains a link, but don’t click on it. The BBB says it leads to a fake but convincing IRS website designed to steal personal and financial information often used for identity theft or fraud.

Anyone eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check will receive it by mail.

The IRS will never ask for your personal information through text, email or phone call.