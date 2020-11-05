Bethany Women Rout Friends in Home Opener

LINDSBORG – The Swedes women’s basketball team opened up KCAC play tonight in dominating fashion beating Friends 61-41 in their home opener.

The Falcons started the game well taking a 15-11 lead after the first quarter. The Swedes would regroup to take a 23-21 lead into the half. The first half saw Vasha Moore, junior forward, and Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, each score 8 points to lead the Swedes offense.

Coming out of the half the Swedes and Falcons had a back and forth third quarter with the Swedes holding a 38-34 lead. The Swedes defense dominated action in the fourth quarter holding Friends to just 7 fourth quarter points to secure the win.

Leading the way for Swedes tonight was Vasha Moore with 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Autumn Garrett with 16 points and Hannah Ferguson, junior forward, had 11 points for the Swedes. Ferguson led the Swedes in rebounds with 9 followed by Moore with 7 rebounds on the night. Paige Talbott, junior guard, finished with a team high 4 assists. Julia Nyguard, senior guard, helped to lead the defensive charge with 3 steals.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will return to action on Friday, November 6th to take on county rival McPherson College. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM. Those looking to watch the game can see it at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethany/.