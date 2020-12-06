Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 29 °

Bethany Women Pick Up Win at Avila

Bethany Athletics ReleaseDecember 6, 2020

Kansas City, Mo. – The Bethany College women’s basketball team traveled to Avila University Saturday and came away with a 63-57 victory.

The Swedes got off to a hot start as pair of Halei Wortham, senior guard, three pointers followed by a three from Jerika Moore, freshman guard, gave the Swedes a 22-7 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter. The Eagles would counter with a 7-0 run to trim the lead to 22-14 at the end of the quarter. Avila would tie the game at 22 with six minutes to play in the second quarter before Bethany College answered with an 8-0 run to reestablish a lead that they would never relinquish. Vasha Moore would sink a basket at the buzzer to give the Swedes a 34-29 advantage going into halftime.

To start the third quarter the Swedes would again put together an early run to stretch out the lead thanks to Julia Nygard, senior guard, scoring five straight Bethany points. Avila would then hit back to back three pointers to bring the game to 50-41 heading into the fourth quarter. The Eagles would make it a one possession game once after connecting on a pair of three’s. Bethany would seal the victory by making their free throws as the Eagles fouled in the final moments of the game.

The victory has now given the Swedes three straight over the Eagles. Bethany has now won four straight games and stays just 2.5 games back of Sterling in the KCAC standings.

Halei Wortham led the way offensively collecting 20 points and tying her career high with 4 made three point field goals. Wortham also led the Swedes in assists with 4 and tied for the team lead in rebounds with 7. Vasha Moore, junior forward, also collected 7 rebounds on the afternoon. Hannah Ferguson, junior center, joined Wortham in double figures with 11 points and added 6 rebounds. A trio of Swedes would collect two steals in Wortham, Moore, and Nygard.

The Swedes outshot the Eagles 37.3% to 32.7% from the field and 34.8% to 28.1% from three. Bethany held the rebound advantage 41-31.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will head to York College on Monday, December 7 to take on the Panthers in a game set to begin at 4:00 PM.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Swedes Down Ottawa, 66-57

November 28, 2020 11:14 pm

Bethany Women Blast Kansas Wesleyan

November 24, 2020 10:39 pm

Swedes Stifle Southwestern

November 21, 2020 2:42 pm

Swedes Suffer Setback in Shoout at Sterling

November 18, 2020 8:31 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bethany Women Pick Up Win at Avila

Kansas City, Mo. - The Bethany College women's basketball team traveled to Avila University Saturday...

December 6, 2020 Comments

Mizzou Snaps Shockers’ Home N...

Sports News

December 6, 2020

K-State to Play Fort Hays State Tue...

Sports News

December 6, 2020

CityGo Holiday Give & Go

Kansas News

December 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CityGo Holiday Give & Go
December 6, 2020Comments
Salina Post Office Tempor...
December 5, 2020Comments
Children of FHSU Alumni C...
December 5, 2020Comments
December Most Wanted Onli...
December 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices