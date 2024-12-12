Bethany Women Overcome Slow Start to Beat Bulldogs

The Bethany College Swedes were on the road at McPherson College, Wednesday, December 11th. The Swedes came into the contest with a conference record of 3-2, looking to add another win.

1st: The first quarter was a bit of a doozy for Bethany as the team struggled to score throughout the quarter. The Swedes finished the quarter, down by 14 to the Bulldogs, 4-18.

2nd: Bethany went to work to cut the deficient in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 15-6. The Swedes were within five of McPherson, heading into halftime with the score being 19-24.

3rd: Coming out of the break, the Swedes needed to push points and contain the Bulldogs’ offense. Bethany took the lead with 5:56 left to play in the third quarter, 30-29. McPherson within reach managed to take back the lead but only for about 15 seconds before Bethany took it back and ran with it. The score going into the 4th, 46-41, the Swedes up by five.

4th: Both teams continued to push points but with 4:28 on the clock, the Swedes grew their lead to seven, 52-45. The Bulldogs tried to make a comeback but the Swedes held their lead and finished 59-51.

Notable stats include, Jaden Newfarmer with 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 10 points, Kisa Unruh with 10 points, and Kaitlin Parker with 5 rebounds and 10 points.

Up Next…

Bethany College will be hosting the Southwestern College Moundbuilders, Saturday, December 14thstarting at 1pm in Hahn Gymnasium.