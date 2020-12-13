Bethany Women Fall in Defensive Battle with Bethel

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Women’s Basketball team dropped a KCAC matchup to the Threshers of Bethel College 58-54.

Neither team was able to pull away for the duration of the contest as Bethel had the largest lead of the night at eight points. Bethel started the game connecting on a three pointer to gain an early lead. The Swedes would answer with a basket inside by Hannah Ferguson, junior center, on an assist from Vasha Moore, junior forward, The Swedes would take their first lead of the game at 6-5 on an elbow jumper by Vasha Moore with 4:51 to play. Ferguson would make it 11-9 when she connected on another bucket inside the paint. Bethel would then hit a three pointer before Macie Price connected on a 40 footer as time expired to give Bethel a 15-11 lead.

Abby Schmidt would extend the Thresher lead to six to start the second quarter connecting on a transition layup. Hannah Ferguson would answer with a basket of her own to trim the score to 17-13 Bethel. Following a Paige Talbott, junior guard, free throw Ferguson would pull the Swedes within one when she connected on a put back on an offensive rebound. Bethel would then go on a 13-6 run to take an eight point lead with 1:36 left before the half. Vasha Moore would score to make it 30-24 heading into halftime.

The Swedes would cut the Bethel lead to three to start the half when Halei Wortham, senior guard, drove baseline and found Vasha Moore in the corner for a three. Wortham would connect on a layup the next possession to make it 30-29 Bethel. After a Bethel free throw Hannah Ferguson would gather an offensive rebound and finish it to tie the game at 31. The rest of the third quarter would be back and forth as the two teams would tie the game up on five separate occasions. The Swedes would take a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter when Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, converted an and one.

After trading baskets to open the fourth quarter a transition three by Julia Nyguard would give the Swedes a six point lead. Bethel would trim the lead to 52-51 when Abby Schmidt scored inside for the Threshers at the 4:27 mark. Schmidt would follow it up with another basket to give the Threshers a 53-32 edge. Halei Wortham would split a pair of free throws to tie the game before Bethel would answer with a three. The Swedes would cut the lead to two when Hannah Ferguson made a free throw. However Bethel would answer with a pair of free throws to take the game 58-54.

Leading the Swedes in scoring tonight was Hannah Ferguson with 17 points she was followed by Vasha Moore with 11 and Autumn Garrett with 10. Moore would lead the Swedes with 11 rebounds to record a double-double her second of the season. Halei Wortham led Bethany with 3 assists on the night and recorded 3 steals on the defensive end. Ferguson added 3 blocks for the Swedes.

Bethany shot 35.2% from the field while the Threshers shot 35.1%. The Swedes made 3 of their 10 three point attempts while Bethel made 6 of their 21. Bethel connected on 12 of their 14 free throw attempts while Bethany managed to sink just 13 of their 25 attempts from the charity stripe. The Swedes would outrebound the Threshers 37-29 but turned it over 22 times.

Up Next . . .

For the first time this season the Swedes will play back to back home games. They will host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday December, 14. The game is scheduled to begin at 3PM.