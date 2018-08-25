Bethany Welcomes Nearly 100 New Local Students

Since announcing tuition-free scholarships for graduates of Saline and McPherson County high schools beginning in 2017, Bethany College has been busy welcoming local students and families to its campus.

According to the school in Lindsborg, when the fall semester began on August 21st, more than 95 new local students were among the freshman class. This is an impressive number compared to 2016, when just seven new local students attended Bethany. More than 150 Saline and McPherson students will study at Bethany this fall.

Halle Giddings, a freshman from McPherson is among the local students who is attending Bethany College in the fall. She is studying Art Education.

“The Good Life Scholarship is truly an amazing opportunity for me,” said Ms. Giddings. “I visited six other schools and chose Bethany because this is where I knew I would succeed now and help launch me successfully into my future. This scholarship is allowing many of my classmates and me to obtain an affordable, great education.”

“Halle looked at other school and liked them, but really felt like the Good Life Scholarship would be a smart financial decision,” said Chandra McClure, Halle’s mother. “She has absolutely found her home away from home at Bethany. She is involved in so many more groups and clubs than she probably would have been at a bigger school. She has a great relationship with her professors as well. She is extremely happy with her decision to go to Bethany and so are we. It’s a great feeling to see your child thrive.”

When making the announcement about the Good Life Scholarship, President Jones said it was an investment in the local community. “These scholarships will give young people in our home counties an opportunity to attend college close to home and hopefully keep them in our area after they graduate. Bethany is interested in doing all it can to enhance our community. A strong local community makes for a strong Bethany College and a strong Bethany College makes for a strong local community.”

The Good Life Scholarships are tuition-free scholarships for all students graduating from a McPherson or Saline County high school for five years beginning in the fall of 2017. An individual scholarship is valued at more than $110,000. The four-year scholarship is available to first-time college freshmen upon acceptance into Bethany and require students to live on campus. The scholarship is made possible through the generous donations of many of the college’s local donors.

In announcing the scholarship, President Jones said this was one way Bethany could express its gratitude for 137 years of support from the local counties.

“Bethany College strives to educate students to become successful professionals who love God and love people,” President Jones said. “We want every student in our area to have an opportunity to receive a Bethany education.”

Dean of Admissions Matt Pfanennstiel says the response to the scholarship has been very positive. “We are so grateful for the young men and women who have chosen Bethany College to continue their education,” he said. “The Good Life Scholarship has opened doors to students who did not think a college education was in in their future because of cost.”