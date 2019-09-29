Bethany Upended by Southwestern, 34-10

Bethany College suffered their first home defeat of the season to the hands of Southwestern Saturday night in Lindsborg, 34-10. The Swedes dropped to 1-3 overall, and 1-2 in KCAC play.

The first quarter was a thing of beauty. Bethany marched down the field on the their second series, and quarterback Austin Denson rushed for his first career touchdown with 8:16 to play in the period. After the 11-yard score, Bethany led 7-0.

Southwestern countered with a 27-yard strike from freshman quarterback William Mueller to Edrick Gonzales to even the score at 7-7 with 5:39 to go in the quarter. Bethany went 32 yards on their next series to set up a 28-yard field goal by Wyatt Townsend. The Swedes led 10-7 at the end of the first session.

The final three quarters of the contest were dominated by the Moundbuilders. Southwestern scored the final 27 points of the game, and out-scored Bethany 24-0 in the second and third stanzas. Mueller left the game due to an injury, and was replaced by freshman Yizalle Whitfield.

Whitfield started the season opener for Southwestern, but was benched after turning the ball over four times in his debut. This time, he made the most of his opportunity. Whitfield threw for 115 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 72 yards.

Bethany’s lone bright spot offensively was freshman wide receiver Darren Rittwage, who finished with a career-high six catches and 141 yards.

Bethany returns to the gridiron next Saturday at Avila. Kickoff is slated for 1pm in Kansas City, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.