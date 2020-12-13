Bethany Stumbles Against Bethel

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Men’s Basketball team came up short tonight in their KCAC match-up against Bethel College 80-67.

The Threshers started the game off by connecting on a three pointer but the Swedes would answer with a 5-0 run. The run was brought about thanks to a Dalton Smyres, junior forward, put back and an Isiah Saenz, senior guard, three. The Threshers would tie the game before Saenz connected on another three to make it 8-5. The Threshers would reclaim the lead at 11-10 on a Clifford Byrd basket. After a pair of Bethel free throws Malcom Clayton, junior guard, would connect on a three to tie the game at 13. Bethel would answer with a basket before Equan Ards, senior guard, would give the Swedes a 16-15 lead on a three point field goal from the corner on an assist from Nate Brown, senior guard. After Bethel claimed the lead the Swedes would come back to take a 22-21 edge on a Jalen Behr, sophomore guard, fast break layup. From there Bethel would go on a 12-2 run to pull ahead 33-24. The Swedes would go on an 8-0 run during the last minute of the half to pull back within four as Isiah Saenz connected on a pair of three’s.

Bethel would extend their lead to twelve as they opened the second half on a 14-6 run. The Swedes would rally to make it 55-50 with 11:43 to play. The Threshers would answer with a basket to bring the lead back to seven before Jalen Behr connected on a put back to make it 57-52. Bethel answered the Swedes with a 16-3 run to pull ahead 75-58. Zack Fields would then convert a driving layup where he was fouled for the Swedes and Saenz would split a pair of free throws. That cut the Thresher lead to fourteen, however Bethel would extend the lead out to nineteen on Bryant Mocaby three. The Swedes would go on a 6-0 run over the last two minutes to bring the score to 80-67.

Isiah Saenz led four Swedes in double figures with his 21 points. Equan Ards finished with 14, Malcolm Clayton had 12, and Jalen Behr finished with 11. Ards was the Swedes leading rebounder with 9 and Clayton added another 7. Saenz led Bethany with 3 assists on the night.

The Swedes finished the night shooting just 35.6% from the field compared to 47.6% for the Threshers. Bethany connected on ten three’s while Bethel made just six. The Swedes outrebounded the Threshers 44 to 42. However, Bethel forced 19 Swede turnovers and collected 11 steals. Bethel also outscored the Swedes 51-30 in the paint.

Up Next . . .

Bethany will host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday night. The game is set to tip off at 5PM.