Bethany Men Triumph over Falcons in Season Opener

LINDSBORG – The Swedes men’s basketball team may have had to wait a little longer than expected to begin their season but when they were finally able to get on the hardwood they made a strong impression.

The Swedes opened the game on an 18-2 run highlighted by their stifling defense. Bethany College would maintain their lead throughout the first half. Isiah Saenz, senior guard, would lead the Swedes offense in the first half scoring 12 points by connecting on 4 first half three pointers. At the half the Swedes held a 41-31 advantage.

The second half featured back and forth action with both sides making runs but neither team being able to pull away from the other. The Swedes second half offense was highlighted by Jalen Behr, sophomore guard, pouring in 17 of his team high 21 points. Equan Ards, senior guard, scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half connecting on several alley-oops off of feeds from Malcom Clayton, junior guard. The Swedes defense would hold strong late as the Swedes were able to prevail 85-76.

Jalen Behr led the Swedes offense with 21 points including a perfect 3 of 3 on three point attempts. He was joined in double figures by Equan Ards who had 19 points as well as Isiah Saenz who finished with 15 points and Dylan Smith who had a career high 15 points. Behr led the team with 7 rebounds to set a new career high. Ards finished with a team high 4 steals. Clayton finished with a team high 6 assists in his first outing for the Swedes.

For the night the Swedes connected on 35-75 shots to finish at 46.7% from the field. They shot an impressive 10-19 on three pointers to finish at 52.6% for the game. The Falcons finished with shooting percentages of 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from three. Both teams finished with 40 rebounds on the night. The Swedes would finish with 19 assists and 9 turnovers compared to 8 assists and 20 turnovers for the Falcons.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will play McPherson College at 8:00 PM on Friday, November 7th. That game will be played in Hahn Gym. The game will be broadcast at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethany/.