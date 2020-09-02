Bethany Makes Football Coaching Change

Ten days before the season opener, Bethany has a new football coach.

Former head coach Curran White was terminated Wednesday morning. He went 4-6 overall, and 4-6 in KCAC play in his lone season at the helm of the Bethany program. The four wins were the most by a first-year Bethany coach since Jamie Cruce won seven in 2007.

The Swedes won 3 of their last 4 games, and were returning 11 starters from last year’s team.

Bethany has hired Saint Mary offensive line coach Tyrone Carter as White’s successor. Carter served as the offensive line coach from 2017-18 under former head coach Paul Hubbard. Bethany went 7-14 in his two seasons on staff.

Bethany opens their season on Saturday, September 12 at Saint Mary. The game can be heard with pregame starting at 5:30pm on KVOB 95.5 The Rock.