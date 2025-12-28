Bethany Launches First 4U Scholarships

Bethany College this month launched the First 4U Scholarship, a new opportunity designed to empower bright, driven students from small towns across Kansas and the rural Great Plains.

According to Bethany, inspired by the success of the Good Life Scholarship, which transformed access to higher education for thousands of students in Saline and McPherson counties, First 4U goes further celebrating not where students come from, but who they are, their sense of purpose, and the impact they are ready to make in their communities.

The First 4U Scholarship was created for students from towns with populations under 10,000 with curiosity, creativity, and drive who may be the first in their families to pursue a four-year degree. These students often have deep roots in their communities and strong aspirations for the future, whether they dream of becoming teachers, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, lawyers, artists, or leaders.

“This program truly resonates with me because it reflects my own journey,” said Leo Schell the scholarship’s founding donor. “First 4U is a perfect description of my story. I grew up in a family of hardworking, bright people who didn’t have the financial means for college, and I depended on the

generosity of others to get through. With First 4U, I want to send a clear message to these students: pursue your dreams, make your mark in the world, and then pay it forward,” said Schell.

First 4U Scholars will receive:

A renewable scholarship that reduces reliance on loans and makes college possible.

Faculty and alumni mentorship at a small private college in a small town, where everyone is known and valued.

Real-world learning opportunities that allow them to make an impact now, not later.

A four-year pathway woven into Bethany’s curriculum to support purpose-driven learning.

Bethany College President Dr. Laura Crawley celebrated the launch of the program as a natural extension of the College’s historic mission. “Since 1881, Bethany College has prepared young people from small towns to lead meaningful lives,” Crawley said. “First 4U ensures that future innovators and servant-leaders from rural communities know that Bethany sees their promise. We want them to hear us saying: We expect great things from you, and we will walk with you every step of the way.”

Bethany College is committed to extending the reach of this program with more philanthropic partners to support scholarships of $30,000 per student across four years, with opportunities to fund multiple students or contribute to an endowed program that will sustain rural access to higher education for generations.

“First 4U is about opening doors,” President Crawley added. “When these students say ‘yes’ to Bethany, we believe they will one day say ‘yes’ to serving, strengthening, and transforming rural communities like the ones that raised them.”

For more information about supporting the First 4U Scholarship, please visit bethanylb.edu/give – Swede Scholar.