Bethany Gets Upended by Buzzer Beater

HILLSBORO, Kan. – The Bethany men’s basketball team made their final road trip of the season taking on Bluejays of Tabor College. The Swedes fell to Tabor 89-88 in a last-second hearth breaker.

The teams started out the game with a two-pointer by Tabor before the Swedes answered on their next trip down the court. After back and forth play for the next five minutes, Bethany went on a 21-4 run to take the first significant lead of the game. However, the Bluejays were able to work through the remainder of the half, cutting the Swedes lead down to just six points at the break.

The Bluejays continued with that momentum in the second half cutting the Bethany lead even further. However, the Swedes were able to maintain the lead until just over the eight-minute mark in the contest when Tabor was able to tie things up once again. From there, the teams tied things up four more times and changed leads seven times. Bethany was able to take a two-point lead with just five second remaining on the clock but the Bluejays, unfortunately, were able net one final three-pointer to take the game, 89-88.

A pair of Swedes led the Bethany offense with double-digit points; Justin Jones, senior guard, tallied 37 of Bethany’s points, while Isiah Saenz, junior guard, followed with 13 points. Baptiste Chazelas, senior center, once again crashed the boards tallying up 15 rebounds. Defensively, Jones had seven steals while Saenz tallied four. Chazelas put up one block in the contest. As a team, the Swedes shot 54.7% from the field and 31.3% from long range.

Bethany returns home for senior night on Saturday, February 22 taking on Sterling College at 7 p.m.

Tabor 47, Bethany 43

HILLSBORO, Kan. – The Swedes women’s basketball had their last regular season road game today at Tabor College. Bethany fell to the Bluejays in a tight 47-43 contest.

Tabor started things off with their first bucket 30 seconds in the game. The Swedes tied it up with their first points of the game, coming from Kelsi Mueller, senior guard, at the charity stripe. The Bluejays then put up two buckets before Bethany once again struck to take their first lead of the contest. From there, the teams went back and forth through the remainder of the first quarter. Tabor was able to take a 10-9 advantage into the second quarter. The second quarter played out similarly to the first with six lead changes and three ties. The largest lead either team took was four points and the Swedes were able to take a 23-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Swedes kicked things off in the second half, once again with a pair of free throws. However, once again Tabor was able to swing things their way with a small six-point run. Bethany then worked their way to a tie before the Bluejays were able to once again go on a small run to take a five-point advatange into the fourth and final quarter of the contest. Both teams showed strong defense with the first points of the fourth quarter coming three minutes in. Bethany broken things open first before Tabor was able to push their lead to largest of the game at seven points. While the Swedes were able to stay on their heels for the remainder of the contest, Bethany was never able to come all the way back. The Bluejays were able to take the game 47-43.

Lauren Welsch, junior guard, led the well-rounded Swede offense with 10 points. Hannah Ferguson, sophomore center, and Mueller came in just behind her with eight and seven points, respectively. As a team, the Swedes shot 33% from the field.

The Swedes host Sterling College in their final contest of the regular season on senior night. This KCAC contest is set for Saturday, February 22 at 5 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.