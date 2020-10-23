Salina, KS

Bethany Football Announces Schedule Change

Bethany Athletics ReleaseOctober 23, 2020

LINDSBORG – The Bethany College and Bethel College athletic departments have announced their football game has been rescheduled for October 31.

This matchup between the Swedes and Threshers had originally been flexed to the spring due to conference-wide COVID-19 postponements and make-up dates. After working together the two schools decided to move the game up to October 31. Bethany College’s previously scheduled contest against the Falcons of Friends University will be postponed to a later date.

The game will take place on the Lindstrom Football Field at Anderson Athletic Complex, in Lindsborg with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The game will serve as Senior Night for the Swedes. All previously purchased tickets for October 31 will be honored. Tickets can be purchased by going to the Fan Central tab on bethanyswedes.com or by clicking here.

