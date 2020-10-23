Bethany Football Announces Schedule Change

LINDSBORG – The Bethany College and Bethel College athletic departments have announced their football game has been rescheduled for October 31.

This matchup between the Swedes and Threshers had originally been flexed to the spring due to conference-wide COVID-19 postponements and make-up dates. After working together the two schools decided to move the game up to October 31. Bethany College’s previously scheduled contest against the Falcons of Friends University will be postponed to a later date.