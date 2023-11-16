Bethany College Music Receives $500,000 Match Donation

Bethany College hosted a service of celebration and thanksgiving to unveil a groundbreaking gift poised to profoundly shape the future of our cherished institution.

According to Bethany, an anonymous benefactor’s immense generosity has bestowed upon the college a substantial matching fund of $500,000, earmarked to fortify the college’s endowment.

This transformative matching fund will empower Bethany College toward achieving a $2 million annual fund goal. By doubling the impact of every dollar contributed by the community, the matching fund promises to amplify the collective effort to enhance the college’s mission.

Elizabeth Mauch, President of Bethany College, expressed her excitement about the matching fund, affirming, “The annual fund stands as a cornerstone for Bethany College. It affords us the ability to provide students with scholarships, facilitating access to a world-class education and guiding them toward their life’s purpose. Your generous annual fund donation ensures that future students can immerse themselves in the enriching environment that Bethany College and the Lindsborg community cultivate.”

A robust endowment is crucial for Bethany College to attract financial support from institutions and foundations. Combined with the benevolence of alumni and friends, these contributions enable Bethany College to sustain its dedication to excellence in education, innovation, and community engagement.

Bethany College extends an earnest invitation to alumni, friends, and community members to actively participate in this meaningful campaign by contributing to the matching fund.

Every donation made before June 30, 2024, will be matched up to $500,000, making a tangible and lasting impact on the future trajectory of Bethany College. To contribute, please visit www.bethanylb.edu/give and select the designation “the Fund for Bethany,” thus supporting this incredible opportunity to ensure Bethany College’s enduring support and service to students for years to come.