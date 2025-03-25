Bethany Backers Raises More Than $72,000

Bethany Backers has achieved its most successful fundraising effort to date, raising more than $72,000—more than double any previous year’s total. Thanks to the generosity of over 200 donors, these funds will directly enhance the student experience at Bethany College.

Each year, Bethany Backers selects a project based on student suggestions, with donations traditionally starting at $50. A portion of the funds raised also supports student scholarships. Past projects have included creating a mock courtroom for criminal justice students, adding additional seating in campus greenspaces, and purchasing games for common areas.

The first project funded by this record-breaking total will be the purchase of new cardio equipment for the college’s fitness center, providing students with upgraded resources to support their health and wellness. Additionally, because of the unprecedented amount raised, Bethany Backers will be able to complete a second project, which will be determined through a vote among this year’s donors.

“On behalf of the Bethany College Alumni Association, I want to extend my enthusiastic gratitude to every Bethany Backer who contributed to the 2025 “Swedes Around The World” campaign,” said Olivia Peterson, President of the Bethany College Alumni Association and a 2013 graduate. “This year marked our most ambitious project yet, and our alumni and friends exceeded our goals! Not only will this effort provide upgraded training tools for our student-athletes but, most importantly, it will encourage and motivate all students to move their bodies!”

Peterson continued, “I especially want to thank Kelly and Alan Clayton for the generous $10,000 matching grant opportunity and Angie Gaeddert for her wonderful $25,000 gift in honor of her late husband, Dr. Wade Gaeddert. Their generosity inspired others to give and helped us fund the project in full. I am humbled by the collective spirit and commitment of our community. Bethany has shaped us all—and now, we’re ensuring that future generations of Swedes have access to the same transformative experiences. The future is bright, friends! Tusen täck!”

The goal is to have both projects ready to launch when students return to campus this fall. Bethany Backers extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed, making this milestone achievement possible.

For more information about Alumni projects and how to get involved, visit bethanylb.edu/alumni