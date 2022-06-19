Best Burger in Kansas

One of the oldest publications in the country has released its list of the best burger in each state, and it deems the burgers at Salina’s Cozy Inn as the best in Kansas.

Reader’s Digest unveiled its “Best Burger in Every State” list on Saturday.

The publication wrote:

“Whether thick and juicy, piled high with toppings, or oozing with cheese, the best burger in each state proves that nothing hits the spot quite like the classic dish. From coast to coast, burgers are one of America’s favorite foods. But the best burger isn’t always where you’d think to find it. Sometimes, it’s served out of a gas station or otherwise off the beaten path. Other times, it’s in a traditional restaurant. Though these spots might not be able to answer why a hamburger is called a hamburger or who invented the hamburger in the first place, they can certainly whip up a treat for your taste buds. Each of the state foods on our list offers a take on the beloved meal, and they’re all worth a visit on your next road trip. These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list. So whether you like your burgers thin and crispy or thick and juicy, here’s where you can find the best burger in every state.”

And here’s what Reader’s Digest had to say about the Cozy Inn:

“If White Castle is the only Kansas-founded burger join you know, it’s time to take a trip to The Cozy Inn in downtown Salina. In 1922, Bob Kinkel opened the restaurant with only six seats at the counter, and not much has changed since. One-ounce patties are grilled with onions and served on custom-baked rolls, with ketchup, mustard, and pickles available, if you like. But heads up: You won’t find any cheese or fries at this spot—just classic sliders served fresh.”

