Benny’s work produces heroics

“His game’s going to revolve around control and controlling that fastball, and he was in and out of it today,” Matheny said. “He had to fight and go to the changeup in times where he normally wouldn’t, just because he got into a corner a little bit. But right there from the beginning, he had a changeup that gets hit and it’s a double, and we’ve got a speedster on second base. And to be able to leave him at second base … for him to stop even that in the first, I thought was a great job.”