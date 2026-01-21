Bennington State Bank to Acquire Flint Hills Bank

Salina based Bennington State Bank is acquiring Flint Hills Bank in Eskridge.

According to Bennington State Bank, they have entered into a definitive agreement under which they will acquire Eskridge, Kansas based Flint Hills Bank. This strategic acquisition will expand Bennington State Bank’s presence in key markets, reinforcing their commitment to serving Kansas communities of all sizes.

The Definitive Agreement has been approved by the boards of directors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q2 of 2026.

Flint Hills Bank operates under its primary charter name while serving customers through four separately branded community bank locations, each with a strong local presence and identity:

Flint Hills Bank- Eskridge, Kansas

Bank of Osage City- Osage City, Kansas

Hartford State Bank- Hartford, Kansas

Bank of Burlingame- Burlingame, Kansas

These locations serve relationship-focused markets that closely align with Bennington State Bank’s community banking philosophy. The acquisition represents an opportunity to expand into a new market area while preserving local values, decision-making, and personalized service that customers of both banks value.

“Our shared commitment to relationship banking and personalized service makes this merger a strong cultural fit. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand in a market that shares our community bank mindset,” said BSB Chairman, President and CEO Darren Gragg. “We are excited to welcome the team members and customers of Flint Hills Bank and to continue building on the strong foundation of trust and relationships they have established in their markets.”

“By joining forces with Bennington State Bank, we can continue delivering the high level of personal service our customers value, while gaining access to additional resources that support long term growth and stability,” said Flint Hills Bank Chairman & CEO, Pat Wiederholt. “We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to continuing to serve our employees, customers, and the community with the same dedication and care that both institutions are known for.”

BSB is deeply invested in the communities in which it does business. For over 138 years, BSB has served the financial needs of their customers, offering a full range of banking services to Kansas and beyond. BSB is a full-service financial provider, Wealth Management, AG and Commercial banking, extensive consumer lending and deposit services.

Northland Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Flint Hills Bank and Stinson LLP served as its legal advisor in the transaction. Gerrish Smith Tuck, PC served as both financial advisor and legal advisor to Berco and BSB.