Bennington State Bank Promotes Four

The Bennington State Bank has rewarded several employees with promotions

According to the bank, those promoted include:

Keri Bartels joined BSB in 2025 and has been promoted to Assistant Vice President (AVP), Deposit Operations Manager. Bartels oversees the daily operations of the Deposit Operations team, ensuring effective and efficient execution while maintaining strict adherence to all Bank policies, federal regulations, internal controls, and applicable laws. This role is critical in enhancing customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and financial accuracy—cornerstones of the Bank’s commitment to excellence.

Kasey Hamilton – joined BSB in 2024 and has been promoted to Assistant Vice President (AVP), Loan Officer. Hamilton assists with administering credit needs and opportunities in the Topeka Kansas area. Hamilton's role focuses on building strong community relationships, generating new business, guiding borrowers through the loan process, and ensuring full compliance with bank policies and regulatory requirements.

Jason Hoffman – joined BSB Trust and Wealth Management in 2025 and has been promoted to Trust Officer, Senior Wealth Advisor, ChFC ®. Hoffman's experience in the financial industry spans nearly 30 years, specializing in financial guidance and wealth management strategies to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Central Kansas region. With a focus on long-term financial planning, investment management, and estate strategies, the BSB Trust and Wealth Team guide clients to achieve their financial goals while navigating the complexities of today's economic environment.

Ben Murphy – Loan Officer, Vice President (VP), member of the BSB Topeka market leadership team, has been elevated to Senior Lender. Our Senior Lenders are responsible for reviewing and approving complex credit requests, ensuring streamlined administration and quick market decisions. This role is vital in creating faster turnaround times for customers, enhancing both efficiency and satisfaction. Murphy's leadership will continue to drive BSB's mission of providing responsive, reliable, and community-focused financial solutions.

