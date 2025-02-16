Bennington State Bank Promotes Five

The Bennington State Bank has promoted five employees.

According to the bank, the promotions include:

Tyler Elting joined BSB in 2017 and has been promoted to Vice President, Information Security and Technology Officer. Elting oversees the development and implementation of advanced security protocols and technology strategies to protect customer data and ensure seamless banking operations. Elting manages the IT department, leading initiatives to enhance cybersecurity, optimize IT infrastructure, and support the bank’s commitment to secure, innovative financial solutions.

Amy Hiitter joined BSB in 2010 and has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer. Hiitter assists with administering credit needs and opportunities in the Sylvan Grove and Lucas Kansas area. Hiitter has over 30 years of banking experience and leads the branch teams to foster and build customer relationships in the Sylvan Grove and Lucas footprint of BSB.

Melanie Ohlson has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, BSA Officer. As BSA Officer, Ohlson coordinates and maintains compliance with Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulatory requirements. Ohlson joined BSB in 2003 and has over 30 years in banking, holding positions in loan operations, management and most recently in compliance.

Monica Payeur has been promoted to Vice President, Compliance and CRA Officer. Payeur assists ensuring the bank is compliant with regulations governing the operations of the bank. Payeur joined BSB in 2020 and has over 30 years of professional experience in banking and holds the professional designation of CRCM (Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager).

Brooke Reynolds has joined BSB as Vice President, Compliance Officer in November 2024. Reynolds has over 20 years of banking experience primarily with a focus on compliance. Reynolds has held the BSA/AML position and carries the professional designation of CAMs (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist). Reynolds will assist with and provide an oversight of the Bank’s risk management efforts.