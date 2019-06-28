Bennington, Lawrence to Host Kansas Music Hall of Fame Events

A couple of events are planned to announce the latest nominees for induction into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors will release its new list of nominees at kick-off events in Bennington and Lawrence. Current nominees, former inductees, members, hall of fame staff, and the general public are all invited.

The Lawrence event is Saturday night. It features a Treefrog Concert at Liberty Hall from 9:00 till midnight.Those who attend can meet the band and board members. Tickets are $15

cash at the door.

A similar event is planned for Monday in Bennington, where a Kansas Music Hall of Fame Jam is planned. You will be able to meet area bands and musicians at The Depot, an old Santa Fe train station, located at 200 N. Nelson. The fun begins at 6:00.

To access the list and view current happenings and announcements, go www.kmhof.org. You can sign up as a new annual member. Five dollars of each membership fee goes to the hall of fame’s student scholarship fund. As a member, you will receive:

• Voting privileges

• KMHoF Archive Access

• Monthly newsletter and announcements

• Membership card

• 10% off all merchandise

• A KMHoF Gift

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame was established in August, 2004, to recognize and honor performers and others who have made significant contributions to the musical history of the state of Kansas and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The Hall of Fame will endeavor to promote public interest in the musicians of the past and encourage those of the present and future.