Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 46 °

Bennington Hands Solomon their First Loss of the Season 38-20

Trent SanchezOctober 2, 2020

It was Homecoming in Bennington Friday night and the Bulldogs made the night extra special with a 38-20 victory over Solomon, in the process handing the Gorillas their first loss of the season.  Bennington (2-3) had lost three in a row entering Friday’s contest, but had quality losses against Washington County, Moundridge and defending State Champion Canton-Galva.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the game turned in the second quarter on a failed fourth down attempt by Solomon.  The Gorillas went for it on 4th and 11 from their own 29 yards and could not convert on a pass play.  Bennington would score four plays later on a halfback pass from Jawuan Allen to Cayden Bauer that covered 10 yards.  Quarterback, Ryker Green added the 2 point conversion to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead with 7:32 left in the half.  Bennington would get a 3 yard run, for a touchdown, from Jayden Racogno on their next possession.  Green again added the 2 point conversion to increase the lead to 16-0 with 4:31 left in the second quarter.  The offensive play of the game for the Bulldogs came on their next series.  Racogno scored on a 35 yard run on a 4th and 2.  During the run he broke multiple tackles.  His touchdown pushed the Bennington lead to 22-0 with 46 seconds left in the half.  Solomon finally got on the board on the final play of the half on a 32 yard touchdown pass play from Alex Herbel to Spencer Coup.  The Bulldogs led 22-6 at halftime.

Bennington was the first to score in the third quarter, Bauer caught a pass that was deflected, and wasn’t intended for him, then took it in from 20 yards out.  Allen added the 2 point conversion on a reception and the Bulldogs increased their lead to 30-6 with 5:09 left.  Solomon narrowed the gap with another big passing play.  This time Herbel connected with Dawson Dureya on 35 yard touchdown pass play.  Spencer Coup added the 2 point conversion on a reception to cut the deficit to 30-14 with 8.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Racogno put the game away with a 16 yard run.  Bauer added the 2 point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 38-14 lead with 9:22 left in the game.  Solomon would finish off the scoring on the night with a 17 yard Herbel run with 10 seconds left in the game.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Bennington was Racogno, he finished with 20 carries for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns.  The player of the game for Solomon was Herbel, he threw for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 93 yards and another score.

Solomon (4-1) will return home to play Lincoln next Friday.  Lincoln defeated Herington 28-8 Friday night.  Bennington will travel to Little River.  Little River fell at Canton-Galva 56-38   Friday night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 9/29

September 30, 2020 8:49 am

Gorilla’s Herbel Lights up Herington in...

September 25, 2020 11:10 pm

High School Sports Digest – 9/22

September 22, 2020 10:45 pm

Solomon Blasts Centre to Improve to 3-0

September 18, 2020 11:27 pm


Latest Stories

Top News

New Most Wanted Online

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of S...

October 3, 2020 Comments

Central Relies on Ground Game to Se...

Sports News

October 2, 2020

Maize Runs Away From Salina South

Sports News

October 2, 2020

Bennington Hands Solomon their Firs...

Sports News

October 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bike Share Program Back i...
October 2, 2020Comments
Woman Arrested After Smas...
October 2, 2020Comments
Property Stolen From the ...
October 2, 2020Comments
2 Sheds Burn, Chickens Ki...
October 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH