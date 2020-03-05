Salina, KS

Bennington Ends Sacred Heart’s Season in Sub-State Semifinal

Clarke SandersMarch 5, 2020

With their offense struggling all evening, the Sacred Heart Lady Knight saw their season come to an end Thursday night with a 44-32 loss to Bennington.

After Sacred Heart scored the first basket of the game, the Knights would be shutout for the remainder of the first quarter and trailed 17-2 after the first stanza. By halftime, Sacred Heart was down 29-12.

The Knights tried to fight their way back into the game in the 3rd quarter, shutting out Bennington in the period and scoring 8 points to cut the Bulldog lead to 9. It was as close as Sacred Heart would get. Bennington outscored the Knights in the 4th quarter 15 to 12.

Junior Ella Gotti led Sacred Heart in scoring with 12 points. She tied Bennington’s Chloe Stanley who also had a dozen for high point honors. The Bulldogs’ Kyla Kind was the only other double digit scorer with 11.

The Knights end their most successful season on the girls side in years with a final record of 14 and 8. Meanwhile Bennington improved to 15 and 7 and will play for a sub-state title on Saturday night.

The Sacred Heart boys will take on Canton-Galva in the sub-state semis on Friday.

