Benefit Auction Brings in Big Money

A benefit auction held during the Cattlemen’s Banquet at the Kansas Livestock Association Convention November 19 raised $74,100 for three organizations.

According to the organization, more than 650 KLA members and guests attended the banquet and auction. Items sold to benefit the KLA Political Action Council (PAC) raised $50,050, with the proceeds to be used to help elect state Legislature candidates who support the Kansas livestock industry. The high-selling item for KLA PAC was a Pietta 1873 Great Western II .357 mag revolver engraved with the KLA PAC logo that was donated by Moser Ranch and purchased by Black Diamond Cattle Co. of Council Grove for $10,000.

Donated items sold to raise money for the Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK), a KLA affiliate, brought $19,100 in the live auction. Dinner with Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam was the high-selling lot for RTK. Placing the winning bid of $11,500 was Black Diamond Cattle Co., Council Grove; Blythe Angus, White City; Downey Ranch, Wamego; and Kniebel Cattle Co., White City. Secretary Beam donated the dinner.

A total of $4,950 was generated for the Kansas Livestock Foundation, which operates solely for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. The high-selling lot was a Scientific Hay Conserver donated by GoBob America’s Ranch Equipment and purchased by Ty Breeden of Quinter for $2,000.

Volunteer leaders of KLA and these affiliate organizations would like to thank all the donors and buyers for their generous contributions.