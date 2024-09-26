Beer School: Salina On Tap

Brewmasters are making their final selections as they prepare to pack up their favorite beers and set up shop at Salina On Tap next week.

Head brewer Kyle Banman with The Farm and The Odd Fellows in Minneapolis joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday will a look behind the tap.

Banman says he enjoys the conversations that craft beer festivals can initiate. He hopes everyone arrives with an open mind and a sense of curiosity.

The event has grown quickly to become Salina’s premier craft beer festival, featuring dozens beers to be sampled, along with entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 100 craft beer samples with a general admission ticket from 4-7pm for $50.

The VIP ticket will come with a t-shirt designed by Jimi Bishop with Supercharged Tattoo, a commemorative pint glass, plus access to the all-new VIP lounge at Clubhouse Golf featuring included food and golf simulators from 3-7pm. The VIP tickets are $70 a piece.

Salina On Tap will take over a portion of Santa Fe on Saturday, October 5th, stretching from Ash to Iron Streets. At the same time, live music takes over the City Lights Stage presented by Stryten Energy. Hey Radio, a pop-punk five piece band from Wichita, will kick off the event at 4:00pm, with Cash Hollistah closing out the show from 5:30pm to 7pm.