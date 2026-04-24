Beef Research Symposium and Convention Registration Open

Registration now is open for the 2026 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention that will be held June 1-4 in Boise, ID. Early-bird registration will close May 1, at which time prices will increase. To register and make hotel reservations, go to www.BIFSymposium.com.

The event will kick off Monday with the Young Producer Symposium, followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. This year’s Young Producer Symposium will tackle two important topics: selecting the best replacement females for a growing beef herd and the business skills needed to equip the next generation of beef producers.

Tuesday’s general session will focus on the future of beef demand, beef industry growth opportunities, beef cow adaptability and reproductive efficiency. Wednesday’s general session will cover leveraging genetic decisions across the value chain, innovations in carcass evaluation, and terminal genetics that drive demand and capture value in beef x dairy breeding systems. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon technical breakout sessions will focus on a range of beef production and genetic improvement topics.

Thursday will include two tour options, where participants can learn more about Idaho’s beef industry. For more details, click the link above.