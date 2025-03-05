Beef Fest Winners In Feedlot, Carcass Contests

Steers entered by Sharps Creek Ranch from Cottonwood Falls and heifers owned by Spring Creek Ranch of Cassoday won the overall gain contest as part of the 2024 Flint Hills Beef Fest feedlot and carcass awards.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the steers from Sharps Creek gained 3.47 lbs. per day from the time they went on grass in April 2024 until harvest February 5, 2025, while the Spring Creek heifers gained 2.99 lbs. per day.

Steers owned by Plum Creek Ranch from Neosho Rapids placed first in the feedlot contest, with an average daily gain of 4.86 lbs. In second place were steers from Meats Farms Inc. that gained 4.82 lbs. per day. The steer carcass contest was won by entries from Meats Land & Cattle Co. of LeRoy, with second place awarded to cattle owned by Woodbury Farms from Quenemo.

In the heifer division, Jamie and Heather Adams from Neosho Rapids owned the winning pen in the feedlot contest. The cattle gained 4.09 lbs. per day. Entries owned by Ryan Louia and Parker Meats, both of LeRoy, finished second with an average daily gain of 4.00 lbs. per day. Loomis Ranch from Council Crove owned the winning pen in the heifer carcass contest, with second going to heifers owned by John, Heather and Andrew Sigle of Wilsey.