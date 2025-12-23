Be On The Lookout For Theileria

Producers are being urged to stay alert this winter as new research reveals that Theileria, a tick-borne parasite affecting cattle across the region, may be spreading in more ways than previously believed. According to veterinary entomologist Cassandra Olds, shifting transmission patterns and overlooked management habits could leave herds more vulnerable than expected.

“Theileria is tick-borne, but can also be spread by sucking lice, possibly stable flies, limited placental transmission and contaminated needles or equipment,” she said. “This emphasizes the importance of single needle use and highlights how difficult vector control can be.”

Olds stressed that while ticks remain the primary concern, secondary vectors and poor hygiene during routine herd management procedures can increase risk significantly. Producers can take the following steps to help reduce that risk: