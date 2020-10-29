Salina, KS

Baylor Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite for First Time

Big 12 ReleaseOctober 29, 2020

For the first time in Conference history, Baylor has been picked to finish at the top of the standings in the 2020-21 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll, voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Bears were picked second in the preseason poll in 2012-13, and again in 2019-20. Baylor’s outright second place conference finish last season was its highest in program history. The team was ranked in the top five of both national polls when the season concluded early due to COVID-19 while Kansas was rated first in both polls.

Baylor received seven first-place votes in the preseason poll and collected 79 points. Kansas picked up the other three first-place nods and totaled 73 points to place second. This is first time the Jayhawks have not been picked to win the regular season title since 2011-12. West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech rounded out the top five. Oklahoma was picked sixth, followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.

The season is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 25.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

