Bats Stay Hot as Falcons Sweep Newton

Newton provided a bit of a scare for Salina, but the Falcons weren’t phased.

Trailing in both contests, Salina scored 21 of its 23 runs in the third and fourth innings, taking down the Knights 11-4 and 12-5. The Falcons have now surpassed their win total from 2017, improving their mark to 21-1.

Center fielder Zach Farmer opened the game with a double and later scored off a double by catcher Ryan Dix. Newton countered with four runs in the second and third frames, tagging Salina starter Richard Davis for eight hits.

Salina’s response was a 10-run third inning, aided by errors and walks, resulting in free bases. Second baseman Kade Stover took advantage, doubling in two runs.

Davis ended his night after the fifth, allowing Brady McAfee to complete the game with two innings of work with no hits allowed.

Dix was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs. McAfee, Cason Long, Layne Haddock and Cade Sterrett all had RBI hits.

Salina 12, Newton 5

The nightcap was far from clean as both teams combined for 13 errors.

Newton received that help immediately, plating three runs in the opening stanza against Salina pitcher Ethan Kickhaefer.

Kickhaefer was able to get two runs back when he doubled to right, setting up a two-run blast to left by Brady McAfee in the third. The Falcons used that momentum, scoring nine in the fourth, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Zach Farmer.

Cason Long was 1-for-4 with three RBI. Kickhaefer was 2-for-4 with a run. Kick also threw 4 2/3, giving up five hits, one earned run and striking out seven.

Up next for Salina is the Salina Regional Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Kansas Grand Slam, presented by Salina Regional Health Center. The Falcons play on Wednesday versus the Capital Mudcats. First pitch is at 7 pm at Dean Evans Stadium.