Basketball Players Accused of Robbery

A couple of college students were arrested in McPherson Friday morning following a motel robbery.

According to the McPherson Police Department, on Friday morning at 3:10 officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery a thet Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 2302 E. Kansas Avenue in McPherson. The clerk reported two black males came in, with their faces covered, armed with a handgun.

When the duo demanded money the clerk complied and gave them $171.00 cash from the register.

One of the suspects took the Clerk into a back room, while the other suspect attempted, unsuccessfully, to break into an ATM inside the hotel, causing damage to the ATM.

The suspects then fled. The clerk told officers she recognized the clothing one of the suspects was wearing, a red hoodie, as that of a black male, who had been in the hotel just prior to the robbery, and left in a red SUV.