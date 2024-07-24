Baseball earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

The American Baseball Coaches Association is proud to recognize the over 800 member college and high school programs from across the country that have been awarded the 2023-24 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which is presented by Sports Attack. Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the cumulative 2023-24 academic year.
Nearly 350 high school programs and more than 470 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award.
Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 11th. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:
- Must be a high school or college team
- Head coach must be a current ABCA member
- Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023-24 academic year
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.
About Sports Attack
Sports Attack was founded 1995 in Reno, NV, but our design and manufacturing folks pre-date the first wheel machines in the baseball industry, well over 50 years ago. With three active partners still heavily engaged, SA is proudly family-owned and operated. To say that we are manufacturers of quality sports training equipment just seems to not capture the essence of who we are. We do not just design our products; we explore, scrutinize, analyze and engineer our products. We do not just manufacture or assemble our equipment; we build each one from the ground up, by hand, the old-fashioned way. We view our suppliers through the lens of our mission statement, as a critical part of the design and development of our equipment. After fabrication and prior to shipment the equipment is tested thoroughly, every aspect of every unit. This ensures the product reliability on which our brand is built. Our process represents who we are; distinctive and exclusive design, detailed and quality manufacturing, resulting in innovative, highly effective training equipment. Our corporate integrity is a critical asset, and we are committed to upholding it worldwide. We set high standards and we abide by them as we practice business fairly and behave ethically. We wholeheartedly believe in, enthusiastically embrace and relentlessly pursue our company’s mission. For more information, visit sportsattack.com.
View Past Recipients
2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20 2018-19 2017-18 2016-17 2015-16
2023-24 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award Recipients
NCAA Division I
|Abilene Christian University (TX)
|Alabama State University
|Arkansas State University
|Auburn University (AL)
|Ball State University (IN)
|Baylor University (TX)
|Belmont University (TN)
|Bethune-Cookman University (FL)
|Bowling Green State University (OH)
|Bradley University (IL)
|Brown University (RI)
|Bryant University (RI)
|Butler University (IN)
|University of California
|California Baptist University
|Canisius University (NY)
|Central Michigan University
|Charleston Southern University (SC)
|Coastal Carolina University (SC)
|Columbia University (NY)
|Coppin State University (MD)
|Creighton University (NE)
|Dartmouth College (NH)
|Davidson College (NC)
|Duke University (NC)
|East Carolina University (NC)
|Eastern Illinois University
|Eastern Michigan University
|Elon University (NC)
|Fairfield University (CT)
|Fairleigh Dickinson University (NJ)
|Florida Atlantic University
|Florida State University
|Fordham University (NY)
|Gardner-Webb University (NC)
|Georgetown University (DC)
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia State University
|Grand Canyon University (AZ)
|Harvard University (MA)
|Hofstra University (NY)
|College of the Holy Cross (MA)
|Indiana University
|Jacksonville State University (AL)
|University of Kansas
|Kent State University (OH)
|University of Kentucky
|Lamar University (TX)
|Ohio State University
|Liberty University (VA)
|Lipscomb University (TN)
|Long Island University (NY)
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|University of Louisville (KY)
|Marist College (NY)
|McNeese State University (LA)
|Mercer University (GA)
|Merrimack College (MA)
|Michigan State University
|Mississippi State University
|Monmouth University (NJ)
|Mount St. Mary’s University (MD)
|Murray State University (KY)
|North Dakota State University
|Northeastern University (MA)
|Northern Illinois University
|Northern Kentucky University
|Northwestern University (IL)
|Oakland University (MI)
|Oklahoma State University
|Oregon State University (OR)
|Purdue University (IN)
|Saint Joseph’s University (PA)
|San José State University (CA)
|Seton Hall University (NJ)
|Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
|St. Bonaventure University (NY)
|St. John’s University (NY)
|Stanford University (CA)
|Stetson University (FL)
|Texas A&M University
|The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
|The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
|Tulane University (LA)
|UNC Asheville
|UNC Wilmington
|University of Illinois-Chicago
|University of Akron (OH)
|University of Alabama at Birmingham
|University of Arizona
|University of Arkansas, Little Rock
|University of Central Arkansas
|University of Central Florida
|University of Cincinnati (OH)
|University of Delaware
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|University of Massachusetts
|University of Memphis (TN)
|University of Michigan
|University of Minnesota
|University of Missouri
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|University of New Mexico
|University of New Orleans (LA)
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|University of Notre Dame (IN)
|University of Pennsylvania
|University of Pittsburgh (PA)
|University of Portland (OR)
|University of Richmond (VA)
|University of San Francisco (CA)
|University of South Carolina
|University of Tennessee (TN)
|University of the Incarnate Word
|University of Toledo (OH)
|University of Utah
|University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|Utah Tech University
|Utah Valley University
|Valparaiso University (IN)
|Washington State University
|West Virginia University
|Western Carolina University (NC)
|Western Michigan University
|Wichita State University (KS)
|William & Mary (VA)
|Wofford College (SC)
|Yale University (CT)
|Youngstown State University (OH)
NCAA Division II
|Adams State University (CO)
|Adelphi University (NY)
|Anderson University (SC)
|Angelo State University (TX)
|Ashland University (OH)
|Augustana University (SD)
|Azusa Pacific University (CA)
|Barry University (FL)
|Benedict College (SC)
|Bentley University (MA)
|Biola University (CA)
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cal State East Bay
|California State University Stanislaus
|Catawba College (NC)
|Chaminade University of Honolulu (HI)
|Chestnut Hill College (PA)
|Coker University (SC)
|Colorado Mesa University
|Colorado School of Mines
|Columbus State University (GA)
|Concordia University, St. Paul (MN)
|D’Youville University (NY)
|Davenport University (MI)
|Eckerd College (FL)
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (FL)
|Fairmont State University (WV)
|Florida Southern College
|Frostburg State University (MD)
|Georgia Southwestern State University
|Harding University (AR)
|Hawai’i Pacific University
|Hillsdale College (MI)
|Kentucky Wesleyan College
|Lander University (SC)
|Lee University (TN)
|Lincoln Memorial University (TN)
|Lubbock Christian University (TX)
|Lynn University (FL)
|Maryville University (MO)
|Mercy University (NY)
|Minnesota State University
|Missouri Western State University
|Molloy University (NY)
|New Mexico Highlands University
|Northern State University (SD)
|Northwest Nazarene University (ID)
|Northwood University (MI)
|Ohio Dominican University
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|Ouachita Baptist University (AR)
|Penn West California
|Point Loma Nazarene University (CA)
|Post University (CT)
|Regis University (CO)
|Rockhurst University (MO)
|Rollins College (FL)
|San Francisco State University (CA)
|Seton Hill University (PA)
|Slippery Rock University (PA)
|Southern Arkansas University
|Southwest Minnesota State University
|St. Cloud State University (MN)
|Texas A&M International University
|Truman State University (MO)
|Tusculum University (TN)
|University of Bridgeport (CT)
|University of Central Missouri
|University of Colorado Colorado Springs
|University of Findlay (OH)
|University of Montevallo (AL)
|University of Mount Olive (NC)
|University of Tampa (FL)
|University of Texas at Tyler
|University of West Florida
|Upper Iowa University
|Walsh University (OH)
|Washburn University (KS)
|Wayne State College (NE)
|Wayne State University (MI)
|West Chester University (PA)
|West Virginia Wesleyan College
|Westmont College (CA)
|Wheeling University (WV)
NCAA Division III
|Adrian College (MI)
|Albion College (MI)
|Alvernia University (PA)
|Anderson University (IN)
|Asbury University (KY)
|Augsburg University (MN)
|Augustana College (IL)
|Aurora University (IL)
|Babson College (MA)
|Baldwin Wallace University (OH)
|Bard College (NY)
|Bates College (ME)
|Beloit College (WI)
|Benedictine University (IL)
|Berea College (KY)
|Berry College (GA)
|Bethany Lutheran (MN)
|Bluffton University (OH)
|Brevard College (NC)
|Brockport State (NY)
|Buena Vista University (IA)
|Cabrini University (PA)
|Cal Lutheran University
|California Institute of Technology
|Calvin University (MI)
|Carleton College (MN)
|Carroll University (WI)
|Case Western Reserve University (OH)
|Catholic University (DC)
|Central College (IA)
|Centre College (KY)
|Century College (MN)
|Chapman University (CA)
|Chatham University (PA)
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CA)
|College of Wooster (OH)
|Covenant College (GA)
|Defiance College (OH)
|DePauw University (IN)
|Dominican University (IL)
|Drew University (NJ)
|Earlham College (IN)
|East Texas Baptist University
|Eastern University (PA)
|Edgewood College (WI)
|Elizabethtown College (PA)
|Elmhurst University (IL)
|Farmingdale State College (NY)
|Franciscan University (OH)
|Franklin & Marshall College (PA)
|Franklin College (IN)
|Geneva College (PA)
|George Fox University (OR)
|Gettysburg College (PA)
|Grinnell College (IA)
|Gwynedd Mercy University (PA)
|Hamilton College (NY)
|Hamline University (MN)
|Hardin-Simmons University (TX)
|Haverford College (PA)
|Heidelberg University (OH)
|Hendrix College (AR)
|Hobart College (NY)
|Hood College (MD)
|Hope College (MI)
|Husson University (ME)
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|Immaculata University (PA)
|Johns Hopkins University (MD)
|Johnson & Wales University (RI)
|Juniata College (PA)
|Kalamazoo College (MI)
|Kean University (NJ)
|Kenyon College (OH)
|Keuka College (NY)
|King’s College (PA)
|Lakeland University (WI)
|Lawrence University (WI)
|Lebanon Valley College (PA)
|LeTourneau University (TX)
|Lewis & Clark College (OR)
|Lycoming College (PA)
|Lyon College (AR)
|Macalester College (MN)
|Manchester University (IN)
|Martin Luther College (MN)
|Marymount University (VA)
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|McDaniel College (MD)
|Methodist University (NC)
|Middlebury College (VT)
|Millsaps College (MS)
|Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range
|Monmouth College (IL)
|Montclair State University (NJ)
|Moravian University (PA)
|Mount Aloysius College (PA)
|Mount St. Joseph University (OH)
|Muhlenberg College (PA)
|New York University
|North Central College (IL)
|North Park University (IL)
|Norwich University (VT)
|Oberlin College (OH)
|Occidental College (CA)
|Pacific Lutheran University (WA)
|Penn State Behrend
|Piedmont University (GA)
|Pomona-Pitzer (CA)
|Principia College (IL)
|Ramapo College (NJ)
|Ripon College (WI)
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (IN)
|Rowan University (NJ)
|Saint John’s University (MN)
|Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
|Saint Vincent College (PA)
|Salve Regina University (RI)
|Schreiner University (TX)
|Shenandoah University (VA)
|Simpson College (IA)
|Skidmore College (NY)
|St. John Fisher University (NY)
|St. Joseph’s University-Long Island (NY)
|St. Lawrence University (NY)
|St. Norbert College (WI)
|St. Olaf College (MN)
|Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ)
|Stockton University (NJ)
|Suffolk University (MA)
|SUNY Maritime College
|SUNY New Paltz
|SUNY Oneonta
|SUNY Polytechnic Institute
|Swarthmore College (PA)
|Texas Lutheran University
|The City College of New York
|The College of New Jersey
|The College of Saint Scholastica (MN)
|The University of Scranton (PA)
|Thiel College (PA)
|Trine University (IN)
|Trinity College (CT)
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy (CT)
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (NY)
|UMass Boston
|Union College (NY)
|University of La Verne (CA)
|University of Lynchburg (VA)
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (TX)
|University of Mary Washington (VA)
|University of Minnesota Morris
|University of Mount Union (OH)
|University of Northwestern-St. Paul (MN)
|University of Redlands (CA)
|University of the Ozarks (AR)
|University of Wisconsin-Platteville
|University of Wisconsin-Stout
|University of Wisconsin-Superior
|Utica University (NY)
|Vassar College (NY)
|Vermont State University Lyndon
|Vermont State University Castleton
|Wabash College (IN)
|Wartburg College (IA)
|Washington and Jefferson College (PA)
|Washington College (MD)
|Webster University (MO)
|Western New England University (MA)
|Westminster College (PA)
|Wheaton College (IL)
|Whitman College (WA)
|Whittier College (CA)
|Wilkes University (PA)
|Willamette University (OR)
|William Paterson University (NJ)
|Williams College (MA)
|Wilmington College (OH)
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MA)
|York College of Pennsylvania
NAIA
|Bellevue University (NE)
|Benedictine College (KS)
|Bryan College (TN)
|Campbellsville University (KY)
|Clarke University (IA)
|Concordia University Ann Arbor (MI)
|Corban University (OR)
|Cornerstone University (MI)
|Dakota State University (SD)
|Dakota Wesleyan University (SD)
|Dickinson State University (ND)
|Dordt University (IA)
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (AZ)
|Graceland University (IA)
|Indiana Tech
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Kentucky Christian University
|Lawrence Tech University (MI)
|Lewis-Clark State College (ID)
|Midway University (KY)
|Morningside University (IA)
|Mount Marty University (SD)
|Mount Vernon Nazarene University (OH)
|Northwestern College (IA)
|Oregon Tech
|Ottawa University (KS)
|Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)
|Saint Xavier University (IL)
|Siena Heights University (MI)
|Taylor University (IN)
|The Master’s University (CA)
|University of Saint Mary (KS)
|University of St. Francis (IL)
|University of the Southwest (NM)
|Valley City State University (ND)
|Vanguard University (CA)
Junior College
|Andrew College (GA)
|Bishop State Community College (AL)
|Black Hawk College (IL)
|Bryant & Stratton College (WI)
|Centralia College (WA)
|Chandler Gilbert Community College (AZ)
|Clark State College (OH)
|College of Central Florida
|Connors State College (OK)
|Dallas College-Cedar Valley (TX)
|Dawson Community College (MT)
|East Central College (MO)
|GateWay Community College (AZ)
|Glendale Community College (AZ)
|Hinds Community College (MS)
|Johnson County Community College (KS)
|Kansas City Kansas Community College
|Kellogg Community College (MI)
|Lake-Sumter State College (FL)
|LSU Eunice
|McHenry County College (IL)
|Morton College (IL)
|Neosho County Community College (KS)
|North Arkansas College
|North Central Missouri College
|North Iowa Area Community College
|Northeast Community College (NE)
|Northeast Mississippi Community College
|Paradise Valley Community College (AZ)
|Paris Junior College (TX)
|Parkland College (IL)
|Pearl River Community College (MS)
|Rock Valley College (IL)
|San Diego Mesa College (CA)
|Seward County Community College (KS)
|Snead State Community College (AL)
|South Mountain Community College (AZ)
|Southeastern Illinois College
|State College of Florida
|Wabash Valley College (IL)
|WVU Potomac State College
High School
|A&M Consolidated High School (TX)
|Aberdeen High School (MD)
|Abingdon/Avon CUSD276 (IL)
|Adamsville High School (TN)
|Admiral Farragut Academy (FL)
|Airline High School (LA)
|Albany Senior High School (MN)
|All Saints Episcopal School (TX)
|Alleman High School (IL)
|Alton (Sr.) High School (IL)
|Anderson County High School (TN)
|Argyle Liberty Christian (TX)
|Arizona College Prep (AZ)
|Arundel High School (MD)
|Aurora High School (MO)
|Azle High School (TX)
|Bakersfield Christian (CA)
|Baldwinsville Central Schools (NY)
|Baptist Preparatory School (AR)
|Baylor School (TN)
|Bear River High School (UT)
|Bearden High School (TN)
|Bellbrook High School (OH)
|Beloit Memorial High School (WI)
|Berkley High School (MI)
|BF Terry High School (TX)
|Bingham High School (UT)
|Bishop Hendricken High School (RI)
|Bishop Kelly High School (ID)
|Bishop Snyder High School (FL)
|Blue Springs High School (MO)
|Blue Springs South High School (MO)
|Blue Valley North High School (KS)
|Boston College High School (MA)
|Boulder High School (CO)
|Bowdon High School (GA)
|Boyd High School (TX)
|Brandon Valley High School (SD)
|Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School (IN)
|Brentsville District High School (VA)
|Broadneck High School (MD)
|Brookwood High School (GA)
|Brophy College Prep (AZ)
|Cambridge Christian School (FL)
|Campo Verde High School (AZ)
|Cannon Falls High School (MN)
|Canyon/Anaheim High School (CA)
|Capital City High School (MO)
|Carlmont High School (CA)
|Carroll High School (IN)
|Carrollton High School (GA)
|Carrollwood Day School (FL)
|Cary Academy (NC)
|Cary High School (NC)
|Cass City High School (MI)
|Catholic High School (AR)
|Centennial High School (GA)
|Central Bucks High School West (PA)
|Central Catholic High School (OH)
|Chaparral High School (AZ)
|Choctaw County High School (MS)
|Choctaw High School (OK)
|Christian Heritage School (GA)
|Christiansburg High School (VA)
|Citrus Valley High School (CA)
|Claremore High School (OK)
|Coeur d’Alene High School (ID)
|Coffee High School (GA)
|Columbia City High School (IN)
|Columbia High School (IL)
|Columbus East High School (IN)
|Corona del Sol High School (AZ)
|Cortland Enlarged City School District (NY)
|Covington High School (LA)
|Crandall High School (TX)
|Creekview High School (GA)
|Crescenta Valley High School (CA)
|Crisp County High School (GA)
|Crofton High School (MD)
|Crossett High School (AR)
|Crystal Lake South High School (IL)
|Culver Academies (IN)
|Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (OH)
|Cypress Christian School (TX)
|Cypress Lakes High School (TX)
|David W. Butler High School (NC)
|De La Salle High School (CA)
|DeSales High School (KY)
|Desert Ridge High School (AZ)
|Dublin Jerome High School (OH)
|Dubuque Senior High School (IA)
|Duchesne Catholic High School (MO)
|Early County High School (GA)
|Easley High School (SC)
|East Rockaway High School (NY)
|Edmond Santa Fe High School (OK)
|Edwardsville High School (IL)
|El Diamante High School (CA)
|El Dorado High School (CA)
|El Paso Eastwood High School (TX)
|Evanston Township High School (IL)
|Fall River High School (WI)
|Fannin County High School (GA)
|Farmington High School (NM)
|Father McGivney Catholic High School (IL)
|Fayetteville High School (AR)
|Fellowship Christian School (GA)
|Fenton High School (MI)
|Foothill High School (CA)
|Fort Mill High School (SC)
|Frank W. Cox High School (VA)
|Frankston High School (TX)
|Frederick High School (OK)
|Free State High School (KS)
|Freeport High School (IL)
|Fruitport High School (MI)
|Fullington Academy (GA)
|Galena High School (NV)
|Gates County High School (NC)
|George Washington High School (WV)
|Glencoe High School (OR)
|Glynn Academy (GA)
|Goodpasture Christian School (TN)
|Great Bridge High School (VA)
|Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA)
|Green Lake/Princeton High School (WI)
|Greenon High School (OH)
|Greenville High School (IL)
|Gulf Shores High School (AL)
|Hamilton High School (AL)
|Har-Ber High School (AR)
|Harlingen South High School (TX)
|Harrisburg High School (MO)
|Haverford School (PA)
|Hawaii Preparatory Academy (HI)
|Hemet High School (CA)
|Herndon High School (VA)
|Highland School (VA)
|Hillcrest High School (MO)
|Hinton Community School (IA)
|Holtville High School (AL)
|Hopkins High School (CT)
|Hudson High School (OH)
|Ida B. Wells High School (OR)
|Irvington High School (CA)
|J.R. Arnold High School (FL)
|Jackson High School (GA)
|Jay County Jr./Sr. High School (IN)
|Jefferson City High School (MO)
|John F. Kennedy Sr. High School (IA)
|John Jay Campus High School (NY)
|Justin-Siena High School (CA)
|Kaneland High School (IL)
|Kenosha Tremper High School (WI)
|Kimberly High School (WI)
|Kirkwood wood High School (TN)
|Kremlin-Hillsdale High School (OK)
|Krum High School (TX)
|La Jolla Country Day School (CA)
|Lafayette Central Catholic High School (IN)
|Lake County High School (TN)
|Lampeter-Strasburg High School (PA)
|Lancaster High School (OH)
|Landrum High School (SC)
|Lane Tech College Prep (IL)
|Lawrence County High School (TN)
|Lebanon High School (MO)
|Lemon Bay High School (FL)
|Lewis Cass High School (IN)
|Lincoln Northeast High School (NE)
|Linfield Christian (CA)
|Little Falls High School (MN)
|Lockport Township High School (IL)
|Logan-Rogersville High School (MO)
|Loretto High School (TN)
|Lumpkin County High School (GA)
|Madison Southern High School (KY)
|Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School (IN)
|Mamaroneck High School (NY)
|Manatee High School (FL)
|Marriotts Ridge High School (MD)
|Mason City High School (IA)
|Massillon Jackson High School (OH)
|McCutcheon High School (IN)
|McHenry High School District 156 (IL)
|McKinney Christian Academy (TX)
|McKinney High School (TX)
|McLean High School (VA)
|McPherson High School (KS)
|Medina Valley High School (TX)
|Metea Valley High School (IL)
|Midland High School (MI)
|Midwood High School (NY)
|Milan High School (TN)
|Milan High School (TN)
|Milford High School (IL)
|Mishawaka High School (IN)
|Mishawaka Marian High School (IN)
|Moeller High School (OH)
|Monroe-Woodbury High School (NY)
|Morristown Beard School (NJ)
|Mount Michael Benedictine High School (NE)
|Mount Paran Christian School (GA)
|Mt. Carmel High School (CA)
|Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School (IN)
|Neuqua Valley High School (IL)
|New Albany High School (OH)
|New Hartford High School (NY)
|New Providence High School (NJ)
|Newnan High School (GA)
|Niceville High School (FL)
|Nixa High School (MO)
|Noble and Greenough School (MA)
|North Bend High School (OR)
|North Creek High School (WA)
|North Forsyth High School (GA)
|North Hall High School (GA)
|Northeast R-4 (Cairo) High School (MO)
|Northville High School (MI)
|Northwest Rankin High School (MS)
|NorthWood High School (IN)
|Oak Creek High School (WI)
|Oak Mountain High School (AL)
|Organ Mountain High School (NM)
|Osborne High School (GA)
|Osbourn High School (VA)
|Osceola High School (FL)
|Osceola High School (WI)
|Oshkosh West High School (WI)
|Owyhee High School (ID)
|Oxford High School (MI)
|Packer Collegiate Institute (NY)
|Palm Beach Gardens High School (FL)
|Park City High School (UT)
|Patrick County High School (VA)
|Payton College Prep (IL)
|Pearl River High School (LA)
|Pearland High School (TX)
|Pendleton Heights High School (IN)
|Pensacola Catholic High School (FL)
|Perkiomen School (PA)
|Perry High School (AZ)
|Pickerington High School Central (OH)
|Piedmont High School (OK)
|Pike County High School (GA)
|Pius XI Catholic High School (WI)
|Plano East High School (TX)
|Pope High School (GA)
|Prestonsburg High School (KY)
|Pryor High School (OK)
|Quakertown Community High School (PA)
|Queensbury High School (NY)
|Racine Lutheran/Prairie High School (WI)
|Ravenscroft School (NC)
|Redwood Christian High School (CA)
|Reed High School (NV)
|Reno High School (NV)
|Republic High School (MO)
|Richmond Senior High School (NC)
|Rio Rancho High School (NM)
|Rock Canyon High School (CO)
|Rockwall High School (TX)
|Romeoville High School (IL)
|Rose Bud High School (AR)
|Round Rock High School (TX)
|Royal High School (CA)
|Rudyard High School (MI)
|Sacred Heart Cathedral High School (CA)
|Sacred Heart Prep (CA)
|Saint Ignatius College Prep (IL)
|Sandwich Middle High School (MA)
|Santa Barbara High School (CA)
|Sartell High School (MN)
|Scripps Ranch High School (CA)
|Seckinger High School (GA)
|Sherrard High School (IL)
|Sherwood High School (MD)
|Siloam Springs High School (AR)
|Silver Creek High School (CO)
|Smithfield High School (VA)
|Souhegan High School (NH)
|South Beauregard High School (LA)
|South Grand Prairie High School (TX)
|South Oldham High School (KY)
|South Salem High School (OR)
|Southern Boone High School (MO)
|Sparta High School (MO)
|Spring Hill High School (TX)
|Springboro High School (OH)
|St. Agnes High School (MN)
|St. Andrew’s School (DE)
|St. Anthony High School (CA)
|St. Augustine High School (CA)
|St. Charles North High School (IL)
|St. Charles Prep (OH)
|St. Croix Falls High School (WI)
|St. Edward High School (OH)
|St. Frances Cabrini High School (MI)
|St. Francis Borgia High School (MO)
|St. Laurence High School (IL)
|St. Martin’s Episcopal School (LA)
|St. Pius X High School (GA)
|Stow-Munroe Falls High School (OH)
|Summit Christian Academy (MO)
|Susquenita High School (PA)
|Teays Valley High School (OH)
|Temescal Canyon High School (CA)
|The Brook Hill School (TX)
|The Hill School (PA)
|The Meadows School (NV)
|The Wheatley School (NY)
|The Woodlands High School (TX)
|Thurston-Cuming County High School (NE)
|Totino-Grace High School (MN)
|Ukiah High School (CA)
|Underwood High School (IA)
|University School of Nashville (TN)
|Upper Arlington High School (OH)
|Utica Ford High School (MI)
|Vandebilt Catholic High School (LA)
|Veritas Preparatory Academy (AZ)
|Voyager Academy (NC)
|Walnut Grove High School (GA)
|Wapakoneta High School (OH)
|Warren County High School (TN)
|Washington-Liberty High School (VA)
|Waterloo West High School (IA)
|Waubonsie Valley High School (IL)
|Wenatchee High School (WA)
|West Aurora High School (IL)
|West Brook High School (TX)
|West Genesee High School (NY)
|West Haven High School (CT)
|West-Oak High School (SC)
|Western Branch High School (VA)
|Westview High School (CA)
|Westwood High School (AZ)
|Whitewater High School (GA)
|Whitney M Young Magnet High School (IL)
|Wilmington High School (MA)
|Winfield High School (MO)
|Winter Haven High School (FL)
|Wisconsin Rapids-Lincoln High School (WI)
|Woodstock High School (GA)
|Yuba City High School (CA)
|Zachary High School (LA)