Barber County Undersheriff Arrested

A Southwest Kansas undersheriff has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened last fall.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 60-year-old Barber County Undersheriff Virgil “Dusty” Brewer on Wednesday.

According to the KBI, the arrest comes after an investigation into the shooting death of 42-year-old Steven P. Myers of Sun City.

Back on October 6th the Barber County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male subject threatening individuals with a gun outside a bar on Main St. in Sun City. When they arrived, bystanders indicated the subject had left the area.

Deputies searched several locations and properties until they located the suspect at 201 W. Main St., in a shed approximately 15 feet south of the residence. At that time three members of the Barber County Sheriff’s Office were present on the property.

When the subject exited the shed, he did not comply with all verbal commands given by deputies. One deputy fired a less-lethal bean bag round toward the subject, hitting him. Law enforcement officers and EMS provided medical treatment to the subject, however, despite those efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brewer was arrested without incident at the Barber County Courthouse. Brewer was then booked into the Barber County Jail for involuntary manslaughter connected to the fatal shooting.