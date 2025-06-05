Bank Window Broke, Fire Set

A joint investigation with the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department is underway after a window was broke and a a small fire set at a bank.

According to Salina Police , at about 8 AM Wednesday officers responded to the First Bank Kansas branch located at 1333 W. Crawford in reference to a damage to property.

When employees arrived they located a window along the west side of the building which had been broken out with an unknown object. The suspect then started a fire in the area of the window, damaging some window trim and carpet just inside the damaged window.

The damage is valued at $4,000.

No entry was gained into the building.

Salina Fire Department Fire Inspectors are assisting with the investigation.