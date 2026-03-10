Bank Leader Appointed to State Board

A Salina area bank leader has been appointed to a state banking board by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Bennington State Bank Chairman, President, and CEO Darren Gragg has been appointed to the Kansas State Banking Board by Governor Laura Kelly and confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

The Kansas State Banking Board advises the Office of the State Bank Commissioner on regulatory matters and provides guidance on issues affecting state-chartered banks across Kansas. The Board is composed of nine members, including six Kansas bankers and three representatives of the public, who are selected for their knowledge, experience, and commitment to maintaining a strong and competitive banking environment.

According to the Bank, Gragg joined the board in February, bringing decades of experience in community banking and a strong commitment to supporting Kansas communities.

Gragg joins several other Kansas bankers recently appointed to the Board including:

Tonya Barta, President & CEO, The Farmers State Bank, Holton

Jared Brown, Chairman & CEO Impact Bank, Wellington

Jacinda Zerr, Market President, Farmers Bank of Kansas City, Overland Park

President and CEO of American Bank of Baxter Springs Taylor Hight is the Chairman of the State Banking Board,

As Chairman, President and CEO of Bennington State Bank, Gragg has helped guide the bank’s growth while maintaining its focus on relationship banking and local decision making. Under his leadership, the bank continues to support local businesses, families, and community development across the state.

Gragg’s appointment reflects the continued leadership and influence of community bankers in shaping a

strong and stable financial environment for Kansas communities and highlights Bennington State Bank’s

ongoing commitment to strengthening Kansas communities through responsible banking and local

decision-making.