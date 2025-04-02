Bacon Brothers Coming to Salina

The movie “Footloose” proved he can dance. You can see for yourself if he can sing when he comes to Salina to perform. The Bacon Brothers, Kevin and Michael, are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The Bacon Brothers have spent the better part of three decades exploring their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound “forosoco,” and it’s taken them around the world, from headlining gigs in Japan to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and Gruene Hall.

The band’s twelfth release “Ballad Of The Brothers” highlights not only the similarities between Kevin Bacon (known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor) and Michael Bacon (celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer), but the differences, too. The two siblings may be bound together by blood and a mutual love of American roots music, but they’ve grown into sharp songwriters and cinematic storytellers with their own distinct approaches.

The Bacon Brothers will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, October 25th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.