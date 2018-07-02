Back-to-School Fair Seeking Exhibitors

Organizations and businesses are invited to participate in the annual Saline County Back-to-School Fair August 3rd at Lakewood Middle School. On behalf of the Healthy Community/Healthy Youth Initiative and other local sponsors, the community is invited to participate.

Through the support of community sponsors, this event will provide an opportunity to distribute free basic school supplies to 1,500 income-eligible Saline County K-12 students, free school and sports physicals, dental and depression screenings. This annual community event that reaches over 3,500 Saline County students and families.

The Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, August 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Middle School.

The cost of each booth will be as follows: $20/Non-Profit Organizations and $35/Other Agencies and Service Providers.

In addition to providing free basic school supplies locally ordered to match school district needs, the Back to School Fair will also provide an excellent opportunity for community service agencies and organizations to provide information about activities for children/youth and family services that they offer. Space is limited to 30 exhibitors. Confirmation notices will be e-mailed to those 30 exhibitors the week of July 23.

Here is the information in a nutshell:

Location: Lakewood Middle School, 1135 Lakewood Circle, Salina.

Booths will be located in the Commons Area at Lakewood.

Booths should include educational materials and are strongly encouraged to be interactive. If you would like to have any give-a-way items, we strongly encourage school supply type items.

Booths must be set up by 2:45 p.m. They can be set up between 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Information for the Back To School Fair may also be downloaded from the Salina Area United Way webpage (http://www.unitedwaysalina.org/.

Applications must be received by the extension office by 5 p.m. July 13, 2018. Payment must be included with the application (payable to the Greater Salina Community Foundation but mailed to Central Kansas Extension District). If this deadline is prohibitive to get the application and get a check cut for the booth fee, please contact them and they will get something worked out.