Back to School Fair is Friday

Todd PittengerJuly 28, 2018

With enrollment underway for Salina USD 305 schools, organizers are putting the final touches on the 2018 Saline County Back to School Fair. This year’s event is this Friday, August 3rd.

Through the support of community sponsors, the event provides an opportunity to distribute free basic school supplies to over 1,800 income-eligible Saline County K-12 students.

At the Back to School Fair there will also be free school and sports physicals, dental screens, and children’s activities.

To qualify for the free basic school supplies, your child must live in Saline County and be a K-12 student in the 2018-2019 school year and must qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

The Saline County Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, August 3rd, at Lakewood Middle School. Registration is required and will begin at noon on the day of the event.

Schedule of Events:

  • August 3 from 12 pm to 7 pm
  • Noon to 7 pm – Register and Pick-up Basic School Supplies
  • Noon to 6 pm – K-12 Dental Screening, Cavity Prevention provided by Salina Family Health Care Dental professionals.
  • 4 to 6 pm – K-12 school AND sports physicals by Salina Family Health Care medical professionals
  • 3 to 6 pm – activities, games, and refreshments
  • 1-day event is free and open to the public

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Back to School Fair is Friday

