Back to School Fair is Friday

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2021

With the start of school quickly approaching, the 2021 Saline County Back to School Fair is approaching.  The event is this week on Friday.

Through the support of community sponsors, the event provides an opportunity to distribute free basic school supplies to over 1,800 income-eligible Saline County K-12 students.

At the Back to School Fair there will also be no cost health services including free COVID vaccinations,  school and sports physicals, and dental screens.

To qualify for the free basic school supplies, your child must live in Saline County and be a K-12 student 2021 – 2022 school year in households with incomes below 185% of the poverty level or those receiving SNAP or TANF.

The Saline County Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, July 30th, at Lakewood Middle School. Registration is required and will begin at noon on the day of the event.

Schedule of Events:

  • July 30 from 12 pm to 6 pm
  • Noon to 6pm – Register and Pick-up Basic School Supplies
  • Noon to 6 pm – COVID Vaccination Clinic
  • Noon to 6 pm – K-12 Dental Screening, Cavity Prevention
  • 4 to 6 pm – K-12 school and sports physicals
  • 1-day event is free and open to the public

 

