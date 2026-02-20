Baby Rhino Highlights Upgrades at Zoo’s Rhino Barn

Sixteen months in the making and the baby rhino born at Rolling Hills Zoo in February is now bringing more attention to the improvements made at the zoo.

Linda Henderson Director of Development & Marketing tells KSAL News that upgrades inside the rhino barn will benefit the species and visitors’ experience too.

According to the zoo, the calf born on February 8th and his mother Evey, are doing well and bonding as animal care staff continue to monitor the pair from a respectful distance. Evey, 19, and the calf’s father, Kengele, 27, were both previously part of a 15-member white rhino herd, known as a “crash,” at The Wilds Safari Park and Conservation Center in Cumberland, Ohio. Evey arrived at Rolling Hills Zoo in 2020, and Kengele joined the Zoo in 2024. White rhino gestation lasts approximately 16 to 18 months.

At this time, the rhino barn is closed to public viewing. The Zoo asks for patience and understanding as Evey and her calf are given time to bond and adjust. Animal care staff are entering the building only as necessary, and the pair is being closely monitored via camera.

The southern white rhino is the second-largest land mammal after the elephant and represents one of conservation’s most remarkable comeback stories, having once been brought back from the brink of extinction.

The species is currently classified as Near Threatened.