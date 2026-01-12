Baby Death Prompts Arrest

The death of a baby prompts the arrest of a Salina woman.

According to Salina Police, Monday morning at 7:42 first responders were called to a home in central Salina to a medical call.

Officers and medics arrived and contacted the occupants of that home. Just prior to the call, one of those occupants had discovered their 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib.

Both adult occupants of the home were interviewed by Salina Police Detectives. A resident of that address, 21-year-old Adyson Burr, was arrested and charged with 1 count of 1st Degree Homicide and 1 count of Child Abuse.

The case is still under investigation including an autopsy to be performed in Kansas City later this week.