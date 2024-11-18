Aviation Hall of Fame to Induct Rogers

The now retired longtime executive director of the Salina Airport will be inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame this week.

Tim Rogers is among four people who will be inducted at an event in Wichita Tuesday evening. The 2024 inductees include:

Tim Rogers

Jessie Woods

Jerry Gerteis

Sheree Utash

General Richard Myers will be the keynote speaker.

The Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame was created to preserve the memory of extraordinary citizens of Kansas who have made contributions to aviation of statewide or national significance. Each year, a selection committee consisting of four organizations considers individuals to be recognized for selection to the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame. These organizations consist of the following:

Kansas Aviation Museum

Kansas State Historical Society

Aviation Advisory Committee, Department of Transportation

Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education

At the end of June Rogers retired from the Salina Regional Airport after 39 years as the executive director. Among his many accomplishments , Rogers oversaw great expansion at the airport and airport industrial area.

Along the way Rogers worked with aviator and adventurer Steve Fossett, whose record setting around-the-world, solo, nonstop flight in the Global Flyer in 2005 originated from Salina. The historic 22,936-mile, 67-hour flight started and ended at the Salina Regional Airport.

Rogers, who started at the airport in January of 1985, was inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2017.