AVCTLII Week 2 Recap

The first Friday night football session where Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II teams will battle each other begins tonight, which will begin the early part of separation in the AVCTL II for the fall 2024 season.

Salina Central, Andover Central and Eisenhower are the lone AVCTL II football teams to taste victory in week one and none of them will lock horns against the others this week, so the AVCTL II could have three teams still tied atop the football standings after two weeks.

Salina Central will play at Ark City, Andover Central will play at Newton and Eisenhower will battle in the Goddard showdown against cross-town rival Goddard High School.

On the volleyball court, Eisenhower and Arkansas City have taken the early steps towards winning the AVCTL II volleyball crown as they are each undefeated with two wins in AVCTL II play. Eisenhower is 6-3 overall on the season while Ark City is 5-3.

Salina Central is 0-3 in AVCTL II action and 3-6 overall.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team opened the 2024 season falling 28-21 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Trojans will play host to Maize Friday. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened AVCTL II play Tuesday by splitting two matches in a triangular as they lost 27-25, 13-25, 25-22 against Ark City but rebounded and defeated Salina Central 25-13, 25-13. … The Trojan soccer dropped a 2-1 match against Wichita Northwest Tuesday in the opening round of the Maize South tournament. The Trojans earned their second win of the season Thursday with a 3-2 win in overtime against Wichita Classical.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team opened the 2024 season Friday with a 37-7 victory against Hutchinson. The Jaguars will open AVCTL II play Friday when they play host to Newton. … The Jaguar soccer team fell to 0-2 on the season Tuesday when they lost 1-0 in overtime against Wichita Trinity. The Jaguars lost 2-1 against Hutchinson Thursday to fall to 0-3 on the season.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered a 39-34 loss against Winfield Friday night to open the 2024 season. The Bulldogs will open AVCTL II play Friday night when they play host to Salina Central. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened AVCTL II play Tuesday with a triangular sweep against Andover and Salina Central. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Andover 27-25, 13-25, 25-22 and topped Salina Central 25-17, 24-26, 25-14. … The Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Valley Center in the opening round of the Arkansas City tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Augusta 3-1 Wednesday in the 2nd round.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team opened the season last Thursday with a 28-17 victory against Valley Center and will play host to Goddard tonight in its AVCTL II opener. … The Lady Tigers opened AVCTL II play Tuesday night by sweeping at triangular against Goddard and Newton. The Lady Tigers defeated Goddard 25-20, 24-26, 25-17 and topped Newton 25-13, 25-12. … The Tiger soccer team dropped a 2-0 match against Valley Center Friday night. The Tigers kicked their way to their initial win of the season Tuesday when they defeated Winfield 8-0 in the opening round of the Ark City tournament. The Tigers lost 7-6 on penalty kicks Thursday against Rose Hill.

GODDARD

The Lion football team opened the 2024 season Friday with a 7-3 victory against Maize. The Lions will open AVCTL II play Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower. … The Lady Lion volleyball team opened AVCTL II play Tuesday losing both matches of an AVCTL II triangular against Eisenhower and Newton. The Lady Lions lost to Eisenhower 25-20, 24-26, 25-17 and fell against Newton 25-20, 25-19. … The Lion soccer team opened play in the Campus-Goddard tournament Tuesday with an 8-0 victory against El Dorado. The Lions improved to 4-0 on the season Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Wichita Heights in the second round of the tournament.

NEWTON

The Railer football team lost 56-20 Friday against Maize South to open the 2024 season. The Railers will begin AVCTL II play Friday when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Railer volleyball team opened AVCTL II play Tuesday night splitting a pair of matches against Eisenhower and Goddard. The Lady Railers defeated Goddard 25-20, 25-19 but lost 25-13, 25-12 against Eisenhower. … The Railer soccer team lost a 0-0 match against Garden City when they fell 3-2 in penalty kicks at the conclusion of regulation in the 2nd round of the Wichita South Titan Classic soccer tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team opened the 2024 season with a 55-13 victory against cross-town rival Salina South. The Mustangs will open AVCTL II play Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Mustangs opened AVCTL II competition Tuesday at Andover and dropped both matches. The Lady Mustangs lost 25-13, 2-13 against Andover and fell 27-25, 13-25, 25-22 against Arkansas City. …. The Mustang soccer team dropped to 0-3 on the season Tuesday after falling 8-0 against Emporia in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Mustangs were defeated 6-1 in the 2nd round of the tournament Thursday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 0

Andover 0 0 0 1

Arkansas City 0 0 0 1

Newton 0 0 0 1

Thursday, September 5

Eisenhower 28, Valley Center 17

Friday, September 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 28, Andover 21

Andover Central 37, Hutchinson 7

Winfield 39, Ark City 34

Goddard 7, Maize 3

Salina South 55, Salina Central 13

Maize South 56, Newton 20

Friday, September 13

Maize at Andover

Andover Central at Newton

Salina Central at Ark City

Goddard at Eisenhower